CHRISTMAS has arrived in Alicante with a festive market and craft fair

The much-anticipated Christmas market at Plaza Seneca in Alicante was inaugurated on Sunday, November 29 by Mayor Luis Barcala and councillor for fiestas, Manuel Jiménez. The officials strolled through the scene while verifying that all Covid-19 safety measures were complied with.

Barcala said on Sunday: “This is another of the bets that is made by the Alicante City Council to generate hope for Christmas. At the same time, it is an important initiative to activate the economy and trade.”

The festivities, including a dedicated children’s area, are monitored by an automated camera which controls the maximum capacity of 260; when this number is reached, a stop-and-go system is activated.

Manuel Jiménez stressed that “in this premium craft market, above all, the safety of visitors is what is important. Hence the access control by means of an LED screen, which will make visible the number of attendees and will prevent more than allowed.”

