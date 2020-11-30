Children’s playgrounds are opening again in Mallorca

THE Balearic Government decided to allow the reopening of children’s playgrounds with effect from Saturday November 28, and some councils reacted to this good news for youngsters, faster than others.

The decision to close the playgrounds was made in mid-September to coincide with the return to school, but now it is believed that whilst dangers of infection do still exist, they have reduced considerably.

One of the first Councils to respond to this opportunity was that in Marratxi which controls 20 playgrounds and it has appointed a specialist company to disinfect all of the equipment on a regular basis.

It has also reminded parents of the need ensure social distancing, respect hygiene requirements including regular hand washing and the mandatory wearing of face masks for children over the age of six.

It I hoped that by allowing the children out in the fresh air at the playgrounds which are open from 7am to 9pm, it will be much better for their health than being stuck indoors and trying to exercise.

