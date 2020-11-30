CHARGES have been filed after the New Zealand Volcanic eruption killed 22 people and injured many more.

The volcanic eruption occurred on December 9 in 2019 on White Island. The island is also known as Whakaari. 22 people were killed in the eruption and more were injured. When the island erupted there were 47 people present, and the island was allegedly at increased risk of eruption. The casualties were mainly tourists that were on a cruise ship tour.

-- Advertisement --



New Zealand’s primary regulator for workplace health and safety, WorkSafe, said “This was an unexpected event, but that does not mean it was unforeseeable and there is a duty on operators to protect those in their care,”

WorkSafe has filed charges stating that health and safety obligations were not met by 13 parties. According to VOA news “Three individuals were charged as directors or individuals who were required to exercise due diligence to ensure the company meets its health and safety obligations. These charges each carry a maximum fine of $300,000.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Charges filed after New Zealand Volcanic Eruption Killed 22 People”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.