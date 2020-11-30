Jenni Rock is Calling All Business Owners in Albox and surrounding areas to join in a promotional video to help publicise their business while supporting her favorite charity Walk for Life.

In Jenni’s own words – “After a pretty awful year all round I thought it was time to inject a little festive spirit into our community whilst raising funds for a local charity. It’s been tough times for Business but also for many of our local charities.

Walk for Life, especially, has struggled this year with having four major fundraising events cancelled, and as a community I think we can help, whilst raising your company profile and injecting a little Christmas cheer to boot.

Simply send me one photo of yourself or team dressed in Christmas Jumpers if you wish, silly is good, but no rules, whatever you are happy with…and smile, that’s a given!!

Also send me about 20 words of Christmas greeting.

Local DJ Rod Oxley will transfer this to a Christmas background along with your company name. and make a Christmas video, with Christmas music. As always Rod and I will happily give our time for free but what I am asking each business who participates, is to make a minimum donation of 5€ which will be given to Walk for Life.

On the whole we have an amazingly tight knit community who, when times are tough all pull together….please let this be one of those times…. we are all stronger together and as a community we can make a difference to people and their families affected by cancer.

This video is open to everyone; just pm or email spanishrocks@hotmail.co.uk your photo and message, drop your donation into The Boutique and Rod and I will do the rest. Deadline is Fri 11th Dec and Video will go live Sunday 13th Dec”.

Thank you for supporting Walk for Life yet again Jenni