Brian McFadden Expecting Baby With Fiancée Danielle After Two Tragic Miscarriages.

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have announced they are expecting a child together. Brian, 40, and 39-year-old Danielle described their unborn child as a “miracle”, having previously suffered two miscarriages.

Speaking about when they will welcome their bundle of joy into the world, Brian said: “We’re 15 weeks along now,” while Danielle added: “We’re due on 14 May. But they said normally with your first baby it can be early. The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

Ex Westlife singer Brian is already dad to two daughters, Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17, from his marriage to Kerry Katona- this will be Danielle’s first child.

The couple’s journey so far has been very tough, after trying to conceive naturally for two years, Brian, 40, and Dani, 39, sought IVF treatment. Dani then fell pregnant twice, but tragically both pregnancies ended in miscarriage.

