Breaking News – Two Hospitals Declare ‘Urgent Situation’

BREAKING NEWS – Two hospitals in Wales declare ‘urgent situation’ as nurses test positive

Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed that both patients and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in two West Wales hospitals, Llandovery Community Hospital and Amman Valley Hospital. The Board has not revealed the number of those affected, but said that patients were being treated in isolation.

Jill Patterson, director of primary care, community and long term care at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said on Monday, November 30: “Covid-19 is a huge challenge affecting us in Hywel Dda, as it does other NHS organisations across the UK.

“We are facing an urgent situation at Llandovery Community Hospital and Amman Valley Hospital, but I can assure patients, their families, and the local communities that any changes we make would be temporary and in the best interests of patients.

“While we acknowledge that we have staffing challenges, particularly as a result of Covid-19, our staff are working exceptionally hard to continue to provide the very best care given the difficult circumstances and I applaud their incredible efforts.”

Officials are working on a temporary plan which will allow them to care for all patients safely in the affected hospitals and are expected to release details of this contingency later on Monday.

