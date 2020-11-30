Breaking News – Pubs In Wales Banned From Selling Alcohol

BREAKING NEWS – Pubs in Wales will have a 6pm curfew and will be banned from selling alcohol

Government officials announced on Monday, November 30 that, due to the acceleration of coronavirus infections in the country, Welsh pubs and restaurants will be subject to a new 6pm curfew and will be prohibited from selling alcohol at any time.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told a Welsh Government press conference:

“From 6pm on Friday, our national measures will be amended to introduce new restrictions for hospitality and indoor entertainment attractions.

“Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will have to close by 6pm and will not be allowed to serve alcohol. After 6pm they will only be able to provide takeaway services.

“From the same date, indoor entertainment venues, including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys, soft play centres, casinos, skating rinks and amusement arcades, must close.”

In an effort to take the sting out of the harsh restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, Mr Drakeford promised to “provide the most generous package of financial assistance anywhere in the UK.”

The restrictions will be formally reviewed by December 17 and then every three weeks.

Also on November 30, it was confirmed that two Welsh hospitals had an outbreak of coronavirus and were in an “urgent situation.”

