Breaking News – Moderna To Ask For Emergency FDA Approval TODAY

BREAKING NEWS – Moderna to ask for emergency FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccine TODAY

Moderna is to follow in the footsteps of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer as the firm has revealed that it will ask the FDA for emergency approval of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday, November 30. Promising trials of the jab have shown that it is 94.1% effective against the virus and the study didn’t throw up and serious safety concerns.

Moderna Inc has said that it will also seek conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency.

‘We believe that we have a vaccine that is very highly efficacious. We now have the data to prove it,’ Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks said in a telephone interview.

‘We expect to be playing a major part in turning around this pandemic.’

‘At this level of effectiveness, when you just do the math of what it means for the pandemic that’s raging around us, it’s just overwhelming.’

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE applied for emergency approval of their vaccine, which is said to be 95% effective against coronavirus on November 20.

