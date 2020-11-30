Breaking News – Coronavirus is “under control”

BREAKING NEWS – Coronavirus is back “under control, according to Health Secretary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a message of hope to the UK as he spoke at a Downing Street press conference on Monday afternoon, November 30, telling the nation that coronavirus is back “under control.”

Mr Hancock said that while the strict lockdown measures have been effective in slowing down the spread of Covid-19, it is vital that everyone remain vigilant in the coming weeks and months.

While he insisted that “hope is on the horizon” the Health Secretary warned that “we don’t have much headroom. We can’t risk letting cases rise again, especially into Christmas and with the flu season around the corner.”

Mr Hancock also reiterated the Prime Minister’s message that mass testing will be rolled out throughout the UK in an attempt to “push the virus down and to open up the economy to allow areas to come down in the tiers that they are in, steadily making progress that way”.

