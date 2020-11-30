A BRAZILIAN schoolgirl has been killed at a Christmas lights switch-on when she was electrocuted by touching a piece of exposed metal.

-- Advertisement --



Julia Franco was photographed moments before she was electrocuted, enjoying the festivities in Caldas Novas, Brazil at the weekend.

The eight-year-old touched a piece of exposed metal, unaware that a faulty wire had made the entire installation live.

Her mother, Rejany Honoria de Almeida, said her daughter was happy the day that she took the pictures and she still cannot come to terms with the fact that a short while later she suffered an extreme heart attack due to the electrocution.

She said: “What was supposed to be a family outing has become a tragedy.”

Rejany said she took a photo of Julia and then let the children play in the square, which was when she touched the live surface.

She added: “Julia was so happy.

“When the children were playing close to a metal structure that was going to be a tunnel of lights, she put her hand inside and it got stuck there.”

Initially, a passer-by managed to resuscitate Julia and she was rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly afterwards.

The mum added, “My husband picked her up and called the ambulance. She was taken to hospital, but had a massive heart attack.

“She was taken by God.”

The police revealed that council staff had been responsible for setting up the Christmas decorations and were cooperating over the ongoing investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brazilian schoolgirl electrocuted to death by faulty public Christmas lights ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.