BODYBUILDER Marries His Sex Doll In Bizarre Wedding in Kazakhstan



A Kazakhstan bodybuilder, Yuri Tolochko, has married his fiance of 18 months, Margo, with the bride looking beautiful in her long white lacy wedding gown, and bearded Yuri resplendent in his black dinner-suit and bow tie, in a traditional wedding ceremony, in front of dozens of specially invited guests, complete with the traditional “first dance”, Yuri taking Margo around the dancefloor, embracing her tightly, a typical wedding day scenario, except for one thing, the bride was a synthetic SEX DOLL, that Yuri actually proposed to in December 2019.

In video footage of the wedding, posted on social media by Yuri, you hear him say, “It’s happened. To be continued”, as Yuri and Margo’s combined 140,000 followers watch him slip the ring on Margo’s finger and kiss her passionately.

Speaking about Margo, Yuri, who describes himself as “a sexy maniac”, claims she has a dirty personality, and, “She swears, but there is a tender soul inside”.

Yuri says he first met Margo in a nightclub, rescuing her from unwanted attention, and since that meeting, he has fallen madly in love with her and even paid for Margo to have cosmetic surgery, labelling himself as “pansexual”, meaning he can fall in love with, “A soul, an image, a character, or a person. I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation is not particularly important here.”

_________________________________________________________________________

