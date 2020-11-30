Artificial Intelligence Cracks Biological Mystery that Offers a “holy grail” for Treatment of Diseases – Including COVID

Artificial Intelligence Has Cracked a Biological Mystery that Offers a “holy grail” For The Treatment of Diseases – Including COVID.

-- Advertisement --



There are hundreds of millions of proteins known to scientists, who have long struggled to work out their complex structures, however, in a breakthrough study, scientists at Deepmind may have come up with a solution.

Scientists at Deepmind, a Google-owned AI company based in London, believe they have solved the so-called “protein folding problem”. There are 200 million known proteins and many drugs – such as those designed for Covid-19 – act on them when processes go wrong inside the body. Scientists have only been to identify the structure of a handful, with their 3D shapes difficult to map out.

A better understanding of protein shapes could play a pivotal role in the development of novel drugs to treat disease. The advance by DeepMind Artificial Intelligence is expected to accelerate research into a host of illnesses, including Covid-19. Their program determined the shape of proteins at a level of accuracy comparable to expensive and time-consuming lab methods, they say.

But Deepmind has offered a solution, saying its system is able to determine highly accurate structures in a matter of days. Ewan Birney, deputy director-general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, told The Times: “I nearly fell off my chair when I saw these results.

“It’s hard to know what the impact will be because it’s been such a holy grail.”

Dr John Moult, chair of CASP14, explained: “Proteins are extremely complicated molecules, and their precise three-dimensional structure is key to the many roles they perform, for example, the insulin that regulates sugar levels in our blood and the antibodies that help us fight infections.”

A better understanding of protein shapes could play a pivotal role in the development of novel drugs to treat disease. The advance by DeepMind Artificial Intelligence is expected to accelerate research into a host of illnesses, including Covid-19. Their program determined the shape of proteins at a level of accuracy comparable to expensive and time-consuming lab methods, they say.

What is protein folding and why is it important?

Protein folding occurs in a cellular compartment called the endoplasmic reticulum. This is a vital cellular process because proteins must be correctly folded into specific, three-dimensional shapes in order to function correctly. Unfolded or misfolded proteins contribute to the pathology of many diseases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Artificial Intelligence Cracks Biological Mystery that Offers a “holy grail” for Treatment of Diseases – Including COVID”. For more UK daily news, Spanish Daily News And Global News Stories, Visit The Euro Weekly News Home Page.