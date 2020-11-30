Army Intervention in Costa Blanca Nursing Home

ARMY intervention after Covid-19 outbreak in Costa Blanca nursing home

The army has been called in to a nursing home in Formentera del Segura after a coronavirus outbreak was reported to have affected 17 residents and 10 staff members. Mayor Francisco Cano informed Informacion that the officials had been deployed to the Mediterráneo Decuvi residence, close to Rojales, for one day only, November 30, to sanitise the facility.

The first case among employees was registered on November 6 and the first among residents was confirmed two days later, on November 8. Almost the entire staff, including the director, has been affected. This residence has 40 places among total assisted, semi-assisted and self-sufficient people and is the only one in this municipality of Vega Baja.

