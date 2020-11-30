ARIZONA Certifies Election Win For Biden Over Trump.

The state of Arizona has certified its presidential election results, delivering another win for President-elect Joe Biden in spite of efforts from President Donald Trump’s allies to reverse the outcome of the race.

-- Advertisement --



The Grand Canyon State’s certification will hand 11 Electoral College votes to Biden, who is projected to clinch 306 nationwide, compared with 232 for Trump. The outcome came as members of Trump’s legal team, led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, alleged unproven conspiracies about election fraud.

Before signing the canvas documents certifying the election, Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, praised her state for conducting “easily the smoothest” and “most secure election in recent history” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona was one of the most closely-watched states in the November election, and Biden’s win in the state—by a margin of just over 10,000 votes—marked the first time since 1996 that the state has elected a Democratic president. The certification came after several lawsuits took aim at Arizona’s election results, including a Trump campaign lawsuit targeting in-person voting in Maricopa County, which the campaign dropped because the votes being challenged would not affect the election results.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arizona Certifies Election Win For Biden Over Trump”. For more UK daily news, Spanish Daily News And Global News Stories, Visit The Euro Weekly News Home Page.