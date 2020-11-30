A Tearful Andrea McLean Announces Loose Women Departure after 13 years on the daytime show



Andrea McLean, the 51-year-old presenter of ITV’s popular afternoon show Loose Women, has announced in an emotional moment on camera, that she will be leaving this Christmas, after 13 years on one of daytime TV’s most-loved shows.

Speaking to fellow Loose Women, Saira Khan, Brenda Edwards, and Linda Robson, Andrea said, “I want my life to go back to the normal that it was before. Obviously last year I had a nervous breakdown, and what I felt is that this year, collectively, the world has had a breakdown. The experience that I had has meant that this year, that I have actually been mentally really strong to deal with everything that the pandemic threw at all of us, but, it made me stop and think, ‘What do I actually want?’.”

She continued: “You get one life, are you living it the way that you want? And are you doing everything that you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised, no. It was a really, really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. And I just thought, I will never know unless I try, so I am saying goodbye to Loose Women.”

Sally Shelford, the Loose Women editor said, “Andrea has been an important member of the Loose Women family for an incredible 13 years, sharing laughs, opinions, fun, and friendship with our viewers. As well as being a much-loved anchor and friend, over the years she has been a passionate supporter of our award-winning campaigns. We are very sad to say goodbye, but she will always be part of the Loose family, and we wish her all the best for her exciting new chapter.”

