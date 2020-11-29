A Demonstration by Canarians and British ex-pats has led to calls for the return of hotels to their normal use.



This Friday just passed 27 November Mogan saw scenes of a peaceful demonstration by not just Canarians but British people too in the southern tip of Gran Canaria Mogan.

-- Advertisement --



Mogan is the capital of Puerto Rico and a trendy resort in its own right, tourists, describing it as a quaint fishing village, it been that way for over 50 years, for all nationalities of tourists, not just British but especially german.

Currently, there are at least 3 hotels in the area that are housing immigrants from Afrika, Senegal and sub-Sahara.

In particular the beaches of the Kayar, north-west of Dakar, where hundreds of fishing boats sit waiting not to fish but to travel to the canaries and hopefully a better life further on in Europe than the one they have now in Senegal and surrounding areas.

I spoke to residents of Mogan who said despite reports of an aggressive protest with tinges of racism the protest itself was very well natured with no racist chants and no necessary police intervention.

One local an ex-pat remarked this is a peaceful protest we believe hotels in the area should be used for tourists, not immigration.

The Coronavirus and the restrictions have hit the Canarians and British ex-pat businesses hard, and they like so many other holiday destinations need tourists, not immigrants.

More peaceful protests and marches will go ahead a local ex-pat resident exclaimed, we have nothing against the people of these countries looking for a better life. Still, our hotels need to be occupied by tourists as that is our economy and how we survive.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WE WANT OUR HOTELS BACK ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.