UK’s Three-Tier System May Continue For Just Nine Weeks, Says Boris Johnson.

-- Advertisement --



Boris Johnson has said the country’s new three-tier system has a ‘sunset’ of February 3. The Prime Minister has written to Tory MPs ahead of a Commons vote on the restrictions on Tuesday in an attempt to win over backbenchers opposed to his plans under duress of a backlash.

The PM has angered some of his own party with a plan to impose stringent restrictions across much of England when the national lockdown ends on Wednesday and could struggle to get it through Parliament. Many Tory MPs and council leaders are furious that their areas have been placed under stricter tiers when local coronavirus cases are comparatively low, demanding to see more hard data before they support the move.

Many fear the impact of the economy if the present system continues, with reports that a return to a tier system could cost the economy a staggering £900million every day. In his letter, Johnson insisted measures for local areas would be reviewed every fortnight and that MPs would have a chance to extend or scrap them after a ‘sunset clause’ of February 3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK’s Three-Tier System May Continue For Just Nine Weeks, Says Boris Johnson”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.