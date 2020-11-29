UK Snaps Up 2 million More Doses of Moderna Vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



Another two million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which trials suggest is 95 per cent effective, have now been secured by the Government. It brings the total number of jabs on order from the US firm Moderna to seven million, which is enough for around 3.5 million people in the UK.

The vaccine is still awaiting approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), but doses could begin being delivered next spring if it meets the standards. Interim data suggests the jab is highly effective in preventing people getting ill and may work across all age groups, including the elderly, which makes it a very attractive proposition.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Every week, we are getting more positive news about the range of vaccines in development, and thanks to the work of our taskforce the UK has pre-ordered more hundreds of millions of doses from those companies most advanced in their work.

“This includes buying a further two million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, on top of the five million we’ve already secured. With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most.”



The UK has placed orders for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine – enough to vaccinate most of the population – with rollout expected in the coming weeks if the jab is approved by the MHRA. It also has put orders in for 40 million doses of the jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been shown to be 95 per cent effective.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Snaps Up 2 million More Doses of Moderna Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.