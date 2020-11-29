POLICE in the UK investigate anti-Brexit activists after Kent road signs were vandalised

An investigation has been launched after several road signs in the UK countryside were vandalised by anti-Brexit campaigners. The signs in Kent, known as ‘The Garden of England’ were changed to read ‘The toilet of England.’

-- Advertisement --



Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has previously warned that queues of up to 7,000 trucks could form in Kent unless businesses do more to prepare, with activists suggesting that portable toilets will have to be set up along the route.

Activists known as EU Flag Mafia covered around 30 road signs stretching from Dartford near London to the border with East Sussex, but insists there was no “criminal damage” involved.

They told the PA news agency: “We acted on behalf of the residents of Kent. Everyone who was involved in placing ‘Toilet’ on the road signs lives in Kent and we reject any suggestion that any damage was done to any of the road signs – the stickers can be removed very easily.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Police Investigate Anti-Brexit Activists”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.