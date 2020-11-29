Tree planting as part of a long-term strategy in Palma

THE Palma Council is determined to increase the amount of green spaces in the City and has a target of planting 10,000 trees in order to make the environment better for visitors and residents.

Its latest activity has seen the planting of a selection of 18 trees all from Mediterranean species in an empty plot in the Son Dameto area on carrer Andreu Jaume i Nadal.

Local residents and their children joined in with Council workers to complete the task at hand.

