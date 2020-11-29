TOONS TESTS POSITVE

Newcastle Utd are waiting for more test results as their squad face at least 5 players out with COVID-19.

It is with nervous anticipation that Newcastle Utd wait to hear back from testing, whether or not, they have more than the five positive cases of coronavirus at the club.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce confirmed three initial cases did disrupt selection for their much needed recent victory over crystal palace on Friday 27 NOVEMBER.

Its thought at this time that the three initial players that tested positive were also known to have travelled with the club, so there may be other cases to follow.

The likelihood of other cases remains to be seen. Certainly, the next few days will see the results confirm or deny more cases and therefore increase in the spread of the virus amongst the squad.

The club has not revealed the identity of a staff member at the ground who had been forced into quarantine.

