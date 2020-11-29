LET legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner entertain you as the Tina Tuner in Concert event is set for the Aurora Bar and Lounge in Quesada.

-- Advertisement --



On Friday, December 4, come along and join the Aurora Bar and Lounge crew for a great night of entertainment from the legendary Tina Turner shown on our 100” screen from 7 pm.

Aurora Bar and Lounge, located on Avenida Antonio Quesada in Quesada, is a classy stylish bar offering a wide range of drinks and a full homemade menu that will be offering table bookings for this unique event available.

All strict hygiene and social distance measures will in place so you can enjoy the comfortable bar inside or the stunning decked terrace outside.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tina Turner in Concert set for the Aurora Bar and Lounge in Quesada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.