Third La Liga defeat for Real Madrid as Hazard injured again

REAL Madrid suffered their third La Liga defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves, while Eden Hazard was injured again.

Zinedine Zidane witnessed his side slump to a third defeat in the league game which leaves them in fourth place and without 29-year-old Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a fee in excess of £150 million (€167 million) in 2019, after he picked up a leg injury and saw him substituted after just 28 minutes.

The early injury meant that the Belgium superstar, making only his third league start of the season and fourth in all competitions, was unable to help his Madrid teammates overcome an Alaves side which went one up after a fifth-minute penalty was converted by Lucas Perez.

Joselu then slotted into an open goal after keeper Thibaut Courtois’ bad pass before Casemiro’s late consolation.

“Eden, I think and I hope it was just a simple knock. That’s what he told us. That it’s just a knock, that it’s not muscular,” manager Zidane said after the defeat.

