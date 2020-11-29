The UK Government Refuses to Rule Out a Third Lockdown With Brits Facing Third Wave.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was a “risk” of a third spike in coronavirus case numbers “if we don’t get the balance right” and warned that Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections in the coming weeks.

England is scheduled to exit its second national lockdown on Wednesday, December 2 with the country reverting to the tiered approach in place before the lockdown. When asked whether there could be another lockdown if people fail to follow the regulations, Mr Raab said: “We’re doing everything we can to avoid that. There’s a risk of that (a third wave) if we don’t get the balance right.”

Speaking to Sky earlier on Sunday morning, November 29, Mr Raab revealed hopes the UK could be in a “whole different world” in just nine weeks’ time if a vaccine was available. The Cabinet minister said the tiered system could realistically be phased out by February 3 if the nation’s most vulnerable people could be protected.

Government scientists have warned the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas could lead to a third wave of the pandemic, with increased transmission and unnecessary deaths. Families across the UK will be able to gather in three-household groups of any size over Christmas, the government has announced, prompting warnings from scientists that the plan will almost inevitably result in a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

