The Torrevieja salinas are worth their salt

THE 29 employees at Torrevieja’s salt lakes are back at work after being laid off last August.

Salt has formed again and the NCAST company has resumed extraction after production came to a halt in August owing to circumstances that had nothing to do with Covid-19 crisis.

Exceptional measures needed to be taken following episodes of torrential rain that began in 2016, continued in 2017 and 2018 and were followed by the DANA (Isolated High Altitude Depression) of September 2019.

The salt lakes’ problems were not over as they had to contend with Storm Gloria at the beginning of this year as well as huge quantities of rainwater that had drained off from the centre of Torrevieja.

This rainwater has always reached the salt beds but streets and houses now occupy the open spaces that absorbed much of it in the pre-development past.

The DANA and Storm Gloria produced such huge amounts of freshwater that levels rose to two metres instead of the normal one-and-a-half, delaying the crystallisation process by 10 weeks.

High temperatures towards the end of the summer and much of the autumn helped and, together with the levanter east wind, combined to finally allow production and employment to recommence.

