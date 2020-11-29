The Only Way is Essex- Couple Caught By Police After Driving 200 Miles to Wales to Deliver Christmas Presents to Relatives!

-- Advertisement --



South Wales Police pulled over the couple, who had driven around 200 miles from Essex after they were issued with powers to randomly stop and fine drivers this weekend. They explained to the stunned officers that they were travelling to Wales to deliver Christmas presents to relatives who live in Cardiff. They made the 200-mile journey to deliver the presents despite being banned from doing so as England is still in a lockdown until Wednesday. SWP refused to say whether the couple were fined.

There are no travel restrictions in place in Wales at the moment but people in England are banned from crossing the border without a “reasonable excuse” and delivering Christmas presents is not one of them! SWP said the random checks will continue until 5 pm on Sunday.

The extra measures in Cardiff follow following a chaotic weekend which saw people from locked-down parts of the UK visit the city. South Wales Police said it would use the powers to try to ensure those visiting Cardiff city centre are not breaching any coronavirus rules.

Police will have the power to carry out random checks on vehicles from 9 am on Friday as shoppers hit the city for Black Friday deals. English shoppers will be largely doing their Black Friday shopping online with non-essential stores shut as part of the current lockdown – but in Wales, these shops are now back open.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Only Way is Essex- Couple Stopped By Police Drove 200 Miles to Wales Delivering Christmas Presents!”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.