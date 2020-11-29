IN the run-up to Christmas all businesses no matter the product they sell work extra hard to provide their services to the public, and us the general public usually rely on late night shopping to get everything done around working hours.

-- Advertisement --



This year things will obviously be slightly different with Covid restrictions closing businesses early, throwing late night shopping out of the window and in effect forcing people off the high street and into the hands of online giants.

However, rather bizarrely, toyshops may stay open until 8pm. How is that fair game?

Toys for children are generally mass-produced and readily available online with minimal price competition, independent high street stores, regardless of product or service, are the ones who are fighting to stay afloat and a boost at Christmas with those extra hours to trade could mean the difference of them surviving this pandemic or losing their livelihood.

So wherever possible this year I will be avoiding shopping online and supporting my local independent stores, but wouldn’t it be nice if the government supported this concept also?

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sunday Debate – Is it fair game?”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.