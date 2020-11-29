Suicide Car Bomb Kills 26 Afghan Security Personnel.

-- Advertisement --



A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, November 28, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks that have targeted Afghan forces in recent months. The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

“We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel,” Baz Mohammad Hemat, the director of Ghazni hospital told local media. Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, a member of Ghazni provincial council, confirmed the death toll.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni, but did not offer any immediate figure for casualties as figures could rise.

There was another recent suicide car bomb explosion at the western entry gate of the Afghan capital on November 3 that killed at least three government security troops and wounded four others.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suicide Car Bomb Kills 26 Afghan Security Personnel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.