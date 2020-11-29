Star Wars Darth Vader Actor Dies Aged 85.

Dave Prowse, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85. Prowse was cast as Vader for his imposing physique, even though the role was actually voiced by James Earl Jones.

But the Bristolian weightlifter-turned-actor was most proud of playing the Green Cross Code Man- the role, promoting road safety in the UK, earned him an MBE. “May the force be with him, always!” said his agent Thomas Bowington.

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.” Mr Bowington called the actor’s death, after a short illness, “a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world”.

Spotted by director George Lucas in the 1971 film Clockwork Orange, in which he played a bodyguard, Prowse was invited to audition for the roles of Darth Vader and Chewbacca in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. With the success of Star Wars, Prowse became a regular on the fan circuit and attended conventions around the world for almost 40 years, but he was rumoured to have later fallen out with director Lucas and was banned from official events in 2010.