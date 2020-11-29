Spain hopes to win Junior Eurovision with nine-year-old contestant

FOR those who pined for an evening of Eurovision competition this year, there is a chance to take to have your own (socially distanced) party this afternoon as the XVIII Junior Eurovision Song Contest is broadcast on RTVE at 5pm tonight (November 29) with Spain represented by nine-year-old Soleá Fernández.

It’s not as popular as the adult event with just 12 countries, Belarus, France, Georgia, Germany Kazakhstan, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Spain and the Ukraine taking part (for Germany it’s their first competition).

Spain had a good record in the competition until it withdrew in 2006 but 13 years later it returned and took third place in 2019 and has never dropped out of the top five.

This year’s event, hosted by Polish TV, has undergone changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to protect the health of the artists, delegations and the public, the candidates will perform their songs in a studio in their own country but each will be identical to ensure that they compete on an equal footing.

Solae’s song Palante is a pop-urban style song with flamenco touches which is particularly appropriate as her entire family is steeped in flamenco lore, with performers going back to her great grandfather and she has been appearing on TV and stage since 2014.

