Social housing priorities in Almoradi

ALMORADI Housing councillor Alfons Garcia recently had a meeting with Alberto Aznar, the regional government’s Housing and Land director general.

Social housing and emergencies arising from the need for accommodation was high on their list of priorities but Garcia and Aznar also reviewed ongoing repairs and infrastructure renewal at the Asuncion Cruañes social housing complex.

Work began last September on the 50 properties there, where the Generalitat is spending a total of €659,450.

