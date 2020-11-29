SIR Sean Connery’s cause of death has been revealed as his death certificate was made public by his family

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery, who passed away at the end of October, died from ‘pneumonia – respiratory failure, old age, atrial fibrillation’, according to TMZ. The film star’s wife confirmed that he passed away peacefully in his sleep at their home in Nassau on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, at 1:30am on October 31.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking about his final moments, wife Micheline said:

‘I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.’

The Bond actor won an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globes, throughout his career and starred in a range of other successful films including The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

His Oscar win finally came for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

In August he celebrated his 90th birthday.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sir Sean Connery’s Cause of Death Revealed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.