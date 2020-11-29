Seville Doctor Jailed for Racially Abusing Black Nurse

A SEVILLE doctor has been fined and jailed for inflicting a campaign of shocking racial abuse against a black nurse.

The doctor was convicted of a crime against dignity, which in Spanish law punishes ‘actions that involve humiliation, contempt, or discredit’ against an individual on racial, ethnic, national, or religious grounds. Prosecutors sought a 2-year prison sentence and a 2700 euro fine, but his admission of guilt early in the legal process led to a four-month jail term and a fine of 600 euro. He is also disqualified from the education profession for 22 months and must pay an additional 600 to the victim in compensation.

The court heard that the man became a coordinating doctor at a Seville ambulance company in December 2016, where his victim had already worked for nine months. As he was of the belief that ‘black people were of lesser value and therefore not worthy of respect’, he launched a vicious campaign against the victim including subjecting her to shocking verbal racism. He slashed her hours down from 15 days a month to just 5, and ‘due to the continuous disqualifications and contempt suffered’ the nurse left her job in March 2017.

