SENEGAL legend Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42, leaving Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham City to mourn the loss of the midfielder nicknamed the Wardrobe.

The player was a household name among football fans in the UK after making 129 appearances in the Premier League including some wonderful goals.

Papa Bouba Diop who scored the 1st goal of Korea-Japan 2002 as Senegal stunned defending champions France dies aged 38.

Bouba Diop, who scored the winner in Senegal’s opening game at the 2002 World Cup as his country beat France 1-0, was paid a touching tribute on the official Twitter account for FIFA World Cup, which read: “Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero.”

Fulham’s account read: “We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe”

West Ham’s tribute read: “Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the passing of Papa Bouba Diop at just 42. A part of our 2011/12 promotion-winning squad, he’ll always be a part of our Club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Papa”

Portsmouth’s tribute read: “We’re devastated to hear reports that FA Cup winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42 Rest in peace, The Wardrobe.”

