VALENCIAN scientists develop a method to detect Covid-19 in people’s saliva

A break-through study at the Prince Felipe Research Centre (CIPF) in Valencia has found a reliable way of testing people for Covid-19 through saliva. The scientist’s aim was to find a less invasive testing method than nasopharyngeal PCR that still produced the same accurate results for coronavirus.

Scientists at CIPF say that testing saliva has several advantages. As well as being less invasive and more cost-effective, it also reduces the physical interaction between health care workers and possible infected people, and it does not cause any pain or discomfort for patients.

The director of the CIPF, Dr. Deborah Burks, considers that it is a way to advance with screening tests, even on a large scale: “It is a very suitable method for children, because this methodology is perfectly adapted to a mass screening program”.

According to the doctor, it is possible to detect Covid-19 patients “in very early stages or with low viral loads with results comparable to PCR tests from nasopharyngeal samples.”

Scientists develop method to detect Covid-19 in saliva