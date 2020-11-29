Salt Church in Los Alcazares adds some flavour to life

THIS year has not turned out as anyone could ever have expected.

That included Salt Church in Los Alcazares, a new church that was set up especially for English-speaking people on January 5 this year.

Meetings were held in Bar-Restaurante Las Claras in the town’s Los Narejos area but since then Covid-19 restrictions have seen the congregation switch to virtual church services.

They have now met more online than in person but Pastor Andy Neale is not deflated by this situation.

“We believe the timing was right then and so the timing is right now to continue online,” he said.

Salt Church are a friendly group of people from a variety of church backgrounds who gather for Bible-centred teaching and contemporary-style praise and worship.

“Everyone is welcome and if you would like to join with us or sneak in the back for a look, then contact us for the link and password,” Andy Neale said.

For more information, visit the www.la.saltchurch.es website, the Salt Church Los Alcazares Facebook page or Salt Church Los Alcazares on YouTube.

