RUSSIAN newspaper kiosks found selling souvenir Hitler postage stamps

Investigators in the Russian city of Oryol, which was occupied by the Nazis for two years during World War II, found that several newspaper kiosks were offering for sale souvenir postage stamps of Adolf Hitler. Russia has very stringent laws on Nazi propaganda, and prosecutors say that both the printers and head of the kiosks were warned repeatedly about the laws.

Insisting that the stamps are not propaganda, but rather a symbol of Russia’s rich history, Vladislav Grin, head of For the Motherland, told local media: “It is, on the contrary, a strengthening of the heroic context of the great Victory over criminal fascist Germany.”

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the stamps, which were being sold for 290 rubles each, had been removed from kiosks throughout the city.

