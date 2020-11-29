Resounding success for Marina Bar fundraiser

THE Marina Bar’s Christmas Fayre turned out to be a resounding success.

On this occasion the popular Torrevieja bar was raising money for the Help at Home charity, whose volunteers offer short-term support and assistance for people of all ages in their own homes.

The charity covers the area between Pilar de la Horadada and La Marina and includes Torrevieja, Quesada, Rojales, San Luis, La Zenia, Playa Flamenca and all Orihuela Costa areas.

Experienced fundraisers and David and Loraine Whitney said afterwards that they were “thrilled to bits” with the Christmas Fayre’s takings of €1,285.70.

This had surpassed their expectations at such a trying time, they admitted.

With a tombola, raffle, mini-auction, Name the Bear and several other stalls, people were able to enjoy the afternoon, knowing that they were in a safe environment.

Carols played by the Phoenix Band added to the ambience and once Father Christmas made an appearance, children seemed to pop up out of nowhere to give him their wish lists and receive chocolate Santas.

Rita and Dave, proprietors of the Marina Bar, together with their staff, were also on hand to ensure that the afternoon was a success while serving up delicious food and drinks.

David, Loraine, Rita and Dave were amazed by the generosity of the people who gave gifts and money donations.

“We’d like to thank everybody who contributed to making the event so successful,” they said.

Next on the calendar is the ever-popular Mingle Bells event, a Christmas lunch with quiz, raffle and spot prizes on Friday December at 2pm.

Again, this will held at the Marina Bar and once again donations will be going to the Help at Home charity.

Bookings are already being taken for this and as space is limited it is advisable to reserve places as soon as possible, with further details available on 96 570 5907.

For more information about Help at Home, email charitycentre.helpathomecb@gmail.com or ring 965 328 794.

