DOZENS of rescue dogs destined for China’s meat markets arrive in the US

Animal charity No Dogs Left Behind, which operates a shelter in Beijing, has been rescuing pooches destined for the meat trade in China and transporting them back to the United States to being their happier lives. The tireless charity workers transported 34 dogs to JFK airport in New York on Friday, November 27 and another 45 arrived on Saturday.

Eager adopters awaited their arrival with treats, anxious to help the lucky canines begin their new lives as “Americans.”

“I’m feeling amazing — I can’t wait to get home,” Carly Weinstein told The Post as she drove away from the airport with one of the saved pups, a miniature poodle, Lola, who she had waited for for six months. “It’s an amazing Christmas gift, the best,” she said.

Jeff Bari, head of No Dogs Left Behind, said the organisation is hoping to rescue 135 from China by early 2021.

“No Dogs Left Behind fights the fight on the front lines,” he said.

“The good fight. Global animal welfare laws are in order, and until that happens, we will continue to fight. We will sanction and we will boycott until change happens.”

