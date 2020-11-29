Remains of long-dead Guardamar warrior transferred

CENTURIES’ old remains discovered in Guardamar’s Castillo last year have been transferred to the Casa de Cultura.

Eduardo Lopez Segui and Maria Paz Lopez Martinez, the archaeologists directing the investigation, stressed the importance of continuing to examine the find and learning more about the long-dead man and his life.

His death was violent, the result of 25 sword thrusts and multiple spinal injuries, Lopez Martinez said.

Carbon-14 dating has revealed that the unknown man died during the second half of the 14th century, coinciding with the War of the Two Pedros – Pedro de Castilla and Pedro IV of Aragon – in which Guardamar played an important part.

