Rapper Lil Yase Shot Dead Just Hours After Wishing His Fans A Happy Thanksgiving.

Up and coming American rapper Lil Yase has been shot and killed following a gruesome Saturday morning shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area. Born Mark Antonyyo Alexander, Yase’s murder has devastated and shocked his inner circle, who maintain the artist had no immediate enemies that they knew of, according to local media reports.

The California rapper reportedly left the Marin County building at around midnight and said he would be right back. About an hour and a half later, it emerged that he’d been shot dead somewhere in the East Bay.

One of his close friends said: “Yase might’ve played tough in his music, but in reality … all he was really about was rapping, promoting his label (Highway 420 Productions) and labelmates, and gaming. That’s it … he had no beef with anyone anywhere.”

The Instagram account for Highway 420 posted in the fallen rapper’s honour on Saturday afternoon, including a brief video snippet of him. ‘We appreciate all the love and support,’ the caption read, in part. ‘Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you.’

