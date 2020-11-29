PROMISE of new Cultural Centre for the 30,000 residents of Spain’s Orihuela Costa

Residents of the Orihuela Costa received a promise at the Plenary meeting of Orihuela Town Council on November 26 that planning would finally begin on a multicultural centre for the area. The argument that the 30,000 strong community requires a setting for cultural and social activities, in the winter as well as the summer, has been going on for over two decades without results.

-- Advertisement --



The location for the planned centre is the overflow car park next to Zenia Boulevard, which is owned by the municipality and is already paved and floodlit, which would save costs.

As well as the 30,000 permanent residents in Orihuela Costa, there is a floating population of around 50,000, particularly in the summer months. The area has the largest commercial centre in the province, a glut of bars, restaurants and tourist accommodation, yet it lacks an auditorium to host cultural shows and events.

A councilor for C.L.A.R.O explained that she had held several meetings with neighbourhood associations in Orihuela Costa to outline their needs, and promised that plans for the project would be ready by the end of the year.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Promise of Cultural Centre for Orihuela Costa”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.