Princess Diana’s Brother Says ‘The Crown’ Should Have Fiction Warning

THE BROTHER of Princess Diana has joined calls from the Culture Secretary for Netflix to include a ‘fiction warning’ on its hit Royal family drama ‘The Crown’.

Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess, says that he thinks it ‘would help the Crown enormously if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that this isn’t true but is based around some real events’, adding that he is worried some viewers will take the presentation of Royal affairs ‘as gospel.’ The latest series of Netflix’s smash hit series has taken heat for its portrayal of the relationship breakdown between Prince Charles and Diana.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, warned that he fears an entire ‘generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact’. He described the popular drama a ‘beautifully produced work of fiction’ that should be ‘very clear at beginning it is just that’.

Former Buckingham Palace Press Secretary Diana Arbiter was less diplomatic in her criticism of the show, accusing the show’s producers of ‘stretching dramatic license to the extreme’. She accused the writers of scripting a ‘hatchet job on Charles and a bit of hatchet job on Diana’.

The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, has described the show’s writing process as a ‘constant push and pull’ between fiction and reality. The Crown has an estimated audience of 29 million viewers and is one of the most successful UK television productions of recent times.

