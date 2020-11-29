Policia Nacional breaks up human trafficking ring in the Costa Blanca

POLICIA Nacional breaks up a human trafficking ring in the Costa Blanca leading to 20 people being arrested and 14 women being rescued in Murcia, Alicante, Almería and Valencia.

Officers, who rescued the 14 women from continuing to be used for sexual exploitation, also carried out around 12 raids, seven in the Region of Murcia, two in Alicante, two in Almería and one in Valencia, linked to the human trafficking ring and recovered €90,000 euros in cash.

Policia Nacional officers also seized five high-end vehicles, three hunting shotguns, two other firearms, as well as cocaine and marijuana prepared for sale.

The victims were forced to work 12 hours every day and, in the case of becoming ill and unable to work, they racked up €400 of debt to the gang and wanting to rest or shower meant fines of up to €200.

The operation culminated in nine of the 20 arrested going to prison, the precautionary closure of six establishments raided, which were used to carry out the sexual exploitation activities, as well as the release and assistance of 14 women victims from the gang.

