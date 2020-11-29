PLATINUM FIVE STAR ‘W’

It’s been announced that the promoters of the ‘W’ resort in Marbella plan to open in 2025 after 200 million euros of investment.

A five star ‘W’ hotel in Marbella looks like it might finally become a reality.

The promoters Platininum after an investment of 200 million have announced a million euros investment straight away to assist the ‘dunes ‘ in the area and the landscape they provide.

In total, a 240 room hotel resort complex with more than 100 of those units residential is planned to be built at Real Zaragoza beach, and the completion of which will be in 2025 this was initially after a 2021 date for completion had been announced.

The future of the tourist market will seem brighter if such a prestigious name has decided to go ahead with the building of an ambitious and prestigious hotel resort which can only strengthen the market for tourism in Marbella and bring much-needed employment to the area.

