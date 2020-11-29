PENSIONER DIES IN PRISON

A Pensioner from Liverpool (Ian Trainer) has sadly died in prison after being jailed for the offence of playing music too loud, therefore, breaching a previous order of the court.

The 83-year-old man was jailed for playing classic FM too loud, and he was given a restraining order in 2019 which prohibited him from playing loud music from 9 am till 10 pm.

Sadly the man died on 23 November this year. He had received previous jail terms for the offence and been repeatedly warned about playing loud music at his home.

Mr Trainer was suffering difficulty hearing in one ear and was taking medication at the time of the offence.

His death has sparked outrage in the city of Liverpool where many were quick to suggest ‘real’ criminals were on the streets roaming free whilst this man was jailed for what they believed was a minor offence.

However, others who lived close to the area in Aintree Liverpool where Mr Trainer lived said it had been going on for years. He was warned custodial sentencing would follow repeat offences.

HMP later confirmed that the prisoner HMP Ian Trainer had died in hospital on 23 November.

