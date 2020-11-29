SANTA POLA’S Portus Ilicitanus open-air museum is due to open within the next few weeks.

Financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder), the museum covers a small area of what was once the town of Portus Ilicitanus at a time when Santa Pola was Elche’s access to the coast

-- Advertisement --



The archaeological site was discovered by chance in 1982 during property development and digs were carried out sporadically in the following decades.

More key zones have now been excavated to put what has already been discovered into context and to consolidate the remains before opening the site to visitors as an open-air museum.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pay a visit to Santa Pola’s past .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.