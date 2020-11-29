ARMED militants on motorcycles have slaughtered an estimated 110 people in Nigeria’s most violent attack against civilians this year.

-- Advertisement --



The perpetrators are believed to be members of the country’s Boko Haram group of Islamic extremists, who have led a jihad conflict in the West African state since 2009 that has claimed 36,000 lives and displaced 2 million people.

Reports say that the militants arrived in the village of Koshobe, near the Borno state province of Maiduguri. They bound dozens of innocent victims, mainly rice farmworkers, and slit their throats. Some victims were beheaded, while dozens of girls and women were reportedly abducted by the murderous fanatics.

This recent shocking attack comes just a month after 22 other farmworkers were slaughtered in Borno state by Boko Haram. Currently, voters in the province have flocked to the polls in a regional election, which has faced multiple delays due to terrorist activity in the area.

The local UN humanitarian coordinator called the incident ‘the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year’ and called for the ‘perpetrators of this senseless act to be brought to justice’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Over 100 Killed in Nigeria’s Most Violent Attack This Year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.