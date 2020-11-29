Off-duty officials save heart attack victim in Alicante

TWO off-duty officials, a policeman and paramedic, saved the life of a heart attack victim in Alicante

Proving that you’re never really off duty when your vocation is to help and protect people, an Alicante police officer stopped on his way home from work on Thursday, November 26 when he saw a commotion at the side of the road. There he discovered a man lying unresponsive on the ground with another person trying to resuscitate him. This individual, performing CPR, was actually an off-duty health worker who had also just happened on the emergency.

The health worker and the police officer used a defibrillator on the victim and continued to take turns performing CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive. The 54-year-old man began to breathe on his own moments before the ambulance arrived and transferred him to Alicante General Hospital, where he is recovering well.

The coordination between the two off-duty professionals and their rapid responses have been attributed with saving the man’s life.

