THE mother of an 11-month-old baby brought to hospital already dead has admitted that she left him alone for almost 48 hours while she “patched things up” with the father.

The woman, 22, has been remanded in prison charged with wanton endangerment and abandoning a minor.

She told the police and the court repeatedly that she was very sorry and had never imagined that the baby could die. She has denied having ever abused her child.

She had left him in the house alone with a couple of bottles of milk, some sandwiches and some croissants and when she returned, he was dead.

She attempted to resuscitate him and then took him to Malaga Children’s Hospital, where paediatricians were only able to confirm his death and activated the emergency protocol for cases of suspected abuse after seeing injuries on his body.

The autopsy points to abandonment as the cause of death, and as the child was haemophilic, the origin of his injuries cannot be determined. It also shows that he died at least 12 hours before his mother took him to the hospital, most probably from a brain haemorrhage, but it is not known if he fell, was beaten or if it was caused by his disease. He underwent surgery in March for a head injury allegedly caused by an accidental fall.

She did not want her family to know that she was seeing the baby’s father again because they were against them having a relationship.

She initially told the police that the child was in her mother’s care when he died, but her mother denied this.

